Porterville, Lindsay teams finish in top 10 too
Friday's track and field meet in Dinuba had 20 teams with the Monache High School girls placing second as a team to Redwood with 115 points. Monache earned 77.5 points ahead of Highland of Bakersfield with 65 points and Edison with 51.
The girls were led by Rubi Fiori with two silver medals in the long jump (14-11) and triple jump (33-8) and an anchor leg in the winning 4x100-meter relay team with a run of 52.99 seconds. “Ruby had a great day,” said MHS head coach Seth Ishida. “She never had a moment to rest and just kept reloading for the next event. Their gold in the 4x100 got everyone going.”
Riley Beeman, Kelci Seaman, and Giselle Batres were members of the personal-record 4x100 effort. Beeman was also third in the 100 hurdles. Seaman was third in the triple jump (31-5) and fourth in the 200 with a 27.71-PR. Aislin Taylor was second in both the 1,600 (5:24) and 3,200 (11:35).
"We finally got to reunite our four fab freshman sprinters from three years ago and now we have a very good 4x100 relay that is setting their sites on the school record and a team EYL championship,” Ishida said. “They really want to unseat Tulare Western and the longest EYL winning streak in the league with 14 straight. I am especially proud of their efforts playing two sports at once. Ruby and Giselle are starting soccer players and Kelci is a starter on the basketball team. They have a great deal of endurance because of this and we are excited to see what they can do.”
The boys were fourth with 70 points behind Exeter and El Diamante, both with 76.5 points. Redwood won the boys meet with 105 points. Julian Rowe was the highest placing boy of the day with a second place in the triple jump (38-9.5). “Julian has a great deal of drive and is really pushing to get back to some of his past marks,” Ishida said. “He definitely has the fire and ambition to do it.”
Jace Gastelum had a breakout performance in the long jump with a leap of 19-1 for a PR and third place medal. “Jace is an extremely hard worker that is very coachable. He is working on his technical aspects and is starting to get into peak shape,” Ishida said.
Adrian Martinez had a tough 1,600 running against the defending Valley Champion Jacob Yagers. Martinez was tripped by a falling athlete in the first 10 meters and was spiked in the hand, Ishida said. He recovered for the restart and was sixth (4:38) behind his teammate Ian Queenan at fourth with a PR of 4:35. The Marauders cleaned and patched up his hand and then Martinez challenged the leaders in the 800 and ended up with the bronze medal with a time of 2:03.81. “I was very proud of him,” Ishida said. “He was a warrior today.” Martinez also anchored the 4x400 team for fourth place.
Porterville, Lindsay - Top 10
Porterville boys and Lindsay boys and girls teams placed in the top 10 of the Dinuba Invitational. The Panther boys placed eighth with 41 points, while the Cardinal boys (16) were 10th. Lindsay girls (26) also finished 10th.
Gustavo Medina Magana had the highest finish for Porterville after placing second in the 110 hurdles (49.46). Tyler White (11.63) took third in the 100. Lindsay boys’ highest finish was a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.59.
Genesis Paz took third in the 100 with 13.73 for the Cardinals’ highest girls finish.