The Monache High Marauders football team made plenty of good plays on Friday at Rankin Stadium against the El Diamante Miners. The Marauders won the game 26-7 for their second win of the season.
The first half started as a battle as both teams tried to feel out each other's weaknesses as the Marauders had a strong defense.
Late in the first quarter the Marauders gained their first scored on a run from Joseph Espinoza. The Marauders were able to expertly pass by the Miners defensive line with a clever move by Espinoza and a fast pass by quarterback Emmett Focke. With the Marauders gaining the extra point thanks to kicker Edgar Batres they stood ahead of the Miners 7-0 as the first half ended.
The third quarter is where the Marauders started to pull away with multiple strong plays offensively and defensively. As the Miners tried to run the ball down the field the Marauders responded with a decisive defense.
Multiple tackles from Leo Garcia, Joseph Espinoza, Nico Ferrero and Hector Rico kept the Miners back from the Marauders goal. The Miners couldn't seal the deal and punted away to the Marauders. The Marauders Tracye Hornsby had an amazing catch as Focke threw the ball 10 yards past the Miners defense and into Hornsbys ready hands. With their first down secured the Marauders continued to apply pressure to the Miners.
A penalty from the Miners came as the Marauders Matthew Barba made a solid catch to advance the Marauders to their next first down at the Miners 20 yard line. Another strong pass from Focke sent the ball spiraling into teammate David Leyva's hands for the Marauders second touchdown of the game. The score now sat at 14-0.
The fourth quarter flowed seamlessly as both teams refused to give up. The Miners had fight still in them as they pushed the Marauders defense back all the way to score to pull within 14-7. Armani Rodriguez was there for the Marauders as the Miners pushed again, helping to stop the Miners drive with a solid tackle
Batres also nailed a Miners runner, forcing a turnover that led to the Marauders' next score. Damien Espinoza for the Marauders had an impressive run taking over a dozen yards from the Miners as he ran down to their own 29 yard line.
Monache didn't stop pressuring the Miners, keeping them pressed back with a tight offense and good communication. The next play had Leyva taking another pass from Focke pushing the Miners back but not getting the first down.
With the Marauders now at third down and five yards to go at the Miners 24 yard line Focke made a mad dash. As Focke looked for some open teammates, he was forced to start running as the Miners closed in.
With fast feet Focke managed to run the ball in for the Marauders third score of the game raising the score to 20-7. The Marauders had one more touchdown in their pocket as Leyva ran past the Miners defense into the end zone, sealing the game for the Marauders 26-7.
The Marauders next game is scheduled to be against Redwood next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. again in Rankin Stadium.