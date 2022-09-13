In an ever expanding Central Section you will start to hear local teams play opponents you’re not used to seeing them play. That happened on Friday night as Monache took on Paso Robles from the Mountain League. They brought with them a pretty awesome pep band who had plenty to cheer and play for as the Bearcats upended the Marauders 42-15 at Rankin Stadium.
After both teams turned the ball over on downs on their opening possessions Monache got the first break of the night as it was able to scoop up a Paso Robles fumble at the Bearcat 49. Monache took advantage of that mistake in just 2 plays. David Leyva rumbled 46 yards down to the Bearcat 3 and then Damien Espinoza find paydirt from 3 yards out. The PAT was blocked and Monache led early 6-0
The Bearcats answered with a nine play drive covering 65 yards ending on a Leon Kemp 1 yard TD run. The PAT was good and Paso Robles led 7-6.
Paso Robles get its first break of the night when Isaiah Williams intercepted a pass and returned it to the three yard line. One play later Kemp found the end zone again and the Bearcats had built a 14-6 lead.
Monache went three and out on its next possession but caught a break when the Bearcats muffed a punt which was recovered by Izaiah Astorgia at the Bearcat 41. Monache drove the ball inside the Bearcat 10 yard line but had to settle for a 27 yard field goal from Armani Rodriguez with just eight seconds left in the half to cut the deficit to 14-9.
The wheels fell off the the Marauders in the second half as a fumbled exchange on the second play of the half led to a Kemp 10 yard touchdown run to expand the Bearcat lead to 21-9.
Hayden McKanna intercepted a pass on the Marauder next possession and Paso Robles capitalized on the good field position as Jose Morales scored from 10 yards out and Paso Robles started to pull away going ahead 28-9
The Marauders were able to drive the ball into Bearcat territory on their next possession but the turnover bug bit them again as Cameron Clayton picked off a pass and returned it 85 yards for a TD as Paso Robles built a 35-9 lead.
Kemp scored for the fourth time on the Bearcats next possession to give Paso Robles a 42-9 lead. Monache was able to find the end zone one more time as Emmett Focke found Marc Anthony Ceballos for a 14 yard TD strike to end the scoring.
Monache fell to 1-3 on the season and it will have a bye this week before finishing its nonleague season at Washington Union on Friday, September 23.