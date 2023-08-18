TULARE - “One Day or Day 1.” It’s what Monache High Football coach Aaron Berry has been preaching to his kids this fall.
Coming off a 2-8 record last year Berry knows it can’t be turned around in one day, but he has been committed to getting his kids to commit from Day 1. Even though the scoreboard doesn’t show it Monache took that first step on Thursday in Tulare as they fell to Mission Oak 34-6 at Bob Mathias Stadium.
After going three and out on their opening drive Monache gave Mission Oak good field position on its first possession after just a 21 yard punt. Mission Oak drove the ball down to the Monache 1 yard line before the Monache defense stood tall and stopped the Hawks on a 4th and goal from the 6 to get the ball back.
The Mission Oak D responded by taking the ball away just 2 plays later when Cameron Azevedo made an interception at the Marauder 28-yard line. It took Mission Oak only 2 plays to capitalize as Danny Gonzalez found Kenny Jackson for a 23 yard touchdown and with 2:20 left in the first quarter the Hawks had built a 7-0 lead.
The Monache offense, who was playing without Ty Baxter, failed to find a rhythm all night. They would go 3 and out on their next possession..
That’s when the special teams errors started as a low snap forced the Marauder punter to touch his knee on the ground while fielding the snap. This set Mission Oak up at the Monache 12 yard line. This time the Monache defense held tough and forced a 29 yard field goal attempt which was no good. One of Monache’s 2 bright spots offensively came on its next possession when Emmitt Focke found Cole Williams on a quick seam route over the blitzing linebackers and Williams rumbled 49 yards down to the Mission Oak 31. The Mission Oak defense held firm and forcde an incompletion on fourth down to get the ball back on downs.
The Monache defense once again made some plays to put Mission Oak in tough 3rd down and long positions but broke down on those third and long plays. The first one of the night came when Monache had the Hawks in a 3rd and 22 situation from the Hawk 35 and Garcia was able to connect over the top with Jacob Ramirez for a 35 yard TD. The PAT was successful and the Hawks grew their lead to 14-0 with 5:52 left in the half.
Monache’s offensive and special teams woes continued on the next possession. After a 3 and out a high snap forced the punter to try to run for a first down and the ball was fumbled and Mission Oak picked it up and ran it back to Monache’s 30 yard line. Monache once again had Mission Oak in a 3rd and 23 situation but the Hawks were able to wiggle off the hook when Drew Sierra ran for 13 yards to make it 4th and 10.
Gonzalez then found Cameron Azevedo for a 30 yard score. After the PAT the Hawks were now in control 21-0 at the half.
After Monache had the Hawks in another 3rd and long situation again to start the 3rd quarter the big play bit them again. On 3rd and 17 Achilles Sierra made a couple of Marauders miss on his way to a 42 yard touchdown jaunt. This time the PAT was missed but Mission Oak had built a 27-0 lead.
The Marauders put together their longest drive on its next possession as they moved the ball down to the Hawk 29 yard line. But four straight incompletions turned the ball over on downs to Mission Oak
After a missed 27 yard field goal gave MHS the ball at their own 20 sophomore D.J. Shimer showed why he’s a player to be watched this year when he took a handoff and outran everybody down the sideline for an 80 yard touchdown run. The two point conversion was missed and Monache had its first score of the season to make it 27-6.
The final score of the game came on one of the more impressive plays of the game when the Hawks Freddie Martinez jumped to intercept a pass at the line of scrimmage and rumbled 19 yards to paydirt.
It might not have gone the Marauders way but like Berry said, win or lose they're going to sing the Alma Mater at the end of the game, and that’s exactly what they did.
Monache will look to rebound on Friday when they host Cesar Chavez at Spartan Stadium in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.