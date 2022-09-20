The Monache boys cross country team again held its own against national competition at the Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine on Friday night.
The event is one of the largest in the country and the largest on the West Coast as more than 10,000 runners and 460 teams competed in the event. Monache's boys placed seventh in the Gold B race held on the prestigious Friday night as the third to the last race of the night.
“It was a grass course that zig-zagged throughout the sprawling elite sports facility,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “It was completely covered in lights and every inch of the course was cheered by fans on either side.”
Monache placed seventh out of 35 teams mostly from Southern California. There were two teams from Arizona and one from Nevada.
Woodbridge is held over two days with races going off every 10 minutes. The 460 teams were ranked at the end of the races and Monache placed 130th with a combined time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 29 seconds.
Monte Moore led Monache with a 40th place finish in the Gold B race with an outstanding time, covering the 3-mile course in 16 minutes even. Conner Machado was close behind for Monache in 42nd with a PR of 16:02.
Also for Monache Joey Toledo had his best race of the year to place 58th with a PR of 16:19, Jake Estrada was 73rd with a PR of 16:26, Devin Marino was 102nd with a PR of 16:41, Diego Ortiz was 169th with a PR of 17:32 and Carson Ishida was 189th with a PR of 17:57.
CIF State Division 2 leader Mira Costa won the race with 42 points and host Woodbridge finished in second with 99 points. Monache scored 297 points, just behind University City of San Diego in sixth with 260 points.
The Marauders edged out Granada of Livermore (302 points), Homestead (303 points) and Edison of Huntington Beach (319 points).
Mira Costa finished14th overall meet. "The course and the atmosphere was fantastic,” Ishida said. “It was an amazing race that was very crowded.
“The team ran their hearts out and really fought to the very end. In the last 20 meters of the race we pushed ahead of 3 teams. The team had to really be brave to race head to head with teams like Mira Costa.”
Mira Costa placed third in last year's CIF State Division Two Championship race. “We were a little nervous and the 5 hour drive was tough on us, but the boys never gave up,” Ishida said. “The Southern Section was tough in our race, and it seemed that there were state champions and section champions everywhere you looked.
“This race had a lot of national implications and we ended up right in the middle of the fight between Oregon, California, Texas, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. I am very proud of how they stood up to this level of competition."
Monache took home four medals and came up one place short of a team award with the top six receiving awards.
BURTON BOYS WIN TITLE
Burton Middle School won the boys cross country race hosted by Pioneer while the BMS girls finished a strong second overall, so Burton Bulldog cross country had a great showing on Wednesday at Pioneer Middle School.
Burton was among 10 schools who competed for the first time this school year after a string of cancellations due to excessive heat and bad air quality.
While the temperatures delayed the start of the season, it did not deter the athletes from showing up. The boys race had well over 100 runners.
Burton’s boys team won the competition with standout performances from Quinntin Spindler, who won the individual title, Raymond Martin in third, Jaydian Carrillo Castillo in ninth, Matthew Castillo in 13th and Saint Beebe in 14th.
The Burton girls team also had a successful event, placing second overall. More than 90 participants took part in the girls race with Alexa Quesada leading the Bulldogs team in sixth, followed by Raquel Gomez in seventh, Kaiya Marez in 20th, Madisyn Deleon in 21st, and Celeste Andrade in 29th.
The next competition will be held at Burton Middle School on Wednesday where both the BMS boys and girls teams looking to take the top spots in the league.