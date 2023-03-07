The Monache boys and girls track teams got off to a solid start to the season on Saturday at the Exeter Spring Launch Meet.
Monache's boys won the combined title in varsity and frosh-soph in the meet in which nine teams competed in the cold weather on Saturday. Monache also had the chance to compete on Exeter's new track. “Exeter's new track surface was excellent,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
Monache's frosh-soph boys finished first in the meet with 208 points, outdistancing second place Central Valley Christian (168). Monache's varsity boys took fourth (137) behind CVC (156), El Diamante (266) and Lemoore (267).
Monte Moore led Monache's varsity boys as he was already able to post a personal best to begin the season in taking second in the two-mile in 10:38. He also placed second in the mile in 4:49.
“Monte is a tremendous competitor,” Ishida said. “He never lets anything get in his way. He leads by example.”
The Monache girls finished sixth with CVC placing first. Monache was led by Iris Lemus who had solid early season marks in winning the long jump at 14-2 and the triple jump at 30-3. She also ran the fastest leg on Monache's 4x400 relay that finished third.
"Iris just got out here from basketball and shows a great deal of potential going forward in the season," Ishida said.
Ashley Salazar also had a big performace in the 2 mile as she battled for third in a tough race in a personal best 13:07:
"I was very proud of Ashley's effort,” Ishida said. “Over these past two week she has been dealing with an injury and trying not to aggravate it.
“She has been doing some cross training to try and train hard without making things worse. It is nice to see her perform so well."