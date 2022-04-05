The Monache boys track team had many outstanding performances in winning the Robert F. Kennedy Invitational in Delano on Friday.
It was an impressive effort for the Marauders as most of Kern County's top programs competed. Monache won with 98 points, outdistancing second place Ridgeview with 87 points.
Ian Queenan and Monte Moore led the way for Monache. Queenan was one of the top performers in the meet, leading wire to wire to win both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Queenan won the 1,600 in 4:36.25 and the 3,200 in 9:58.10. Moore had a huge win in the 800, finishing in a personal best 2:00.73 and also placed third in the 1,600 in 4:48.18. It was a 1-2 finish for Monache in the 800 as Anthony Estrada placed second in 2:05.84.
Also for Monache, Josiah Perez placed third in the 110 high hurdles in a personal best 17.39 and placed fourth in the 300 hurdles in 45.48.
Monache placed second in the 4x400 relay as Estrada, Jayden Torres, Moore and Anthony West finished in 3:34.87. In the shot put, Monache's Joaquin Leyva placed second at 49-9 and in the pole vault Phillip Brown took second at 10-0 for the Marauders.
Among the top performers for Monache's girls was Itzel Barrios who placed second in the discus, Iris Lemus took second in the long jump and Blessings Evans placed third in the triple jump.