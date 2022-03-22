The Monache boys tennis team was looking at a nice day as the Delano Tigers joined them on the courts. With a win under their belt, the Marauders would go on to take a second with a strong showing, having won nearly every singles and all doubles matches.
The Marauders also had to bring up junior varsity member Shinoby Mosona to sub in for a missing player. In the end the rather decisive win of 8-1 was a nice boost for the Marauders.
Knautilus Vankham completed a long played bout against Omar Gonzalez from the Tigers. Vankham would put good spin on the ball and with two serves would ace Gonzalez to lead their match 3-1. Vankham would go on to win both his matches 6-2 and 6-3.
Ernesto Rodriguez was up against David Quintero and Rodriguez would go on to easily win 6-1, 6-0. Rodriguez would make good use of the court with strong shots being put into the corners.
Christopher Huerta would face off against Jadon Menlos and would have a strong opponent as he would win 6-4, 7-5. During their second game Huerta would lose the lead but would pull back through the middle and with an awesome lob would score his winning point.
Gabriel Gonzalez had a rough match with the Tigers Jadon Menlos. Gonzalez would lose his first set 3-6, but would then win his second, reversing his previous score 6-3.
Menlos and Gonzalez had a fiery final set with both guys pushing the other to play even harder. Menlos would try to lure in Gonzales with a lob and then strike hard and away with a quick swat. Gonzalez would match him note for note until they would reach 7-7. The boys would continue and unfortunately Gonzalez would have three tricky shots thrown his way and would lose 7-10.
Michael Rubalcava and Enrique Verduzco would both sweep their opponents in both of their singles matches with Rubalcava winning 6-1, 7-5 and Verduzco won 6-2, 6-0. Doubles would prove to be just as treacherous for the Tigers as the Marauders would go on to dominate their matches. Rodriguez and Vankham would team up and would win two perfect games as they defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0.
Gabriel Gonzalez would team up with Christopher Huerta and through their first ser would both have impressive shots that required them both to work together. Huerta and Gonzalez took match 6-3, 6-2.
Finishing the doubles matches was Michael Rubalcava and Shinoby Moscna. Rubalcava and Moscna would have a tentative first ser, winning 6-4, trailing for most of the set. Then with the second set, they came back to win 6-2 as both guys doubled down after a quick tip from their coach Ricardo Rodriguez.
“I'm hoping this is gonna give them a bit of a confidence boost.” Rodriguez said “We just won against Granite Hills and El Diamante and this should put these guys in a good mindset. A lot of good plays happened with the guys finding Delano’s weaknesses and exploiting them consistently.”