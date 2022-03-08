The Monache boys track team placed second at the Exeter Invitational on Saturday.
Ian Queenan and Jackie Castro got off to a strong start to the season as they both won the 1,600 and 3,200. Queenan went wire to wire to win the boys won 1,600 in 4:32 and the 3,200 in 10:03.
Castro won the girls 1,600 in 5:54 and the 3,200 in 12:44. Monache's girls finished seventh in the meet.
Also for Monache's boys Kris Merzoian had an impressive win in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 48.99. Josiah Perez also won the 110 high hurdles with a personal best of 18.49.
Jayden Torres was fourth in the 400 in 55.07 and Anthony West was fifth in 56.19. Mathew Barba was third in the discus with a throw of 117-4.
Philip Brown was third in the long jump with a leap of 17-7. The 4 x 400 relay of Torres, Merzoian, Perez and West was third with in 3:52.