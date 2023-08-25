The Monache boys and girls cross country teams opened their season on Thursday morning by sweeping the titles at their own Randy Quiram Monache Invitational at Veterans Park.
Monache's boys are also the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the Central Section's Division II.
Monache coach Seth Ishida stated the the course was well-groomed and City of Porterville staff made sure it was safe for the nine teams competing on a hot and humid morning.
Monache girls edged Centennial for the title 35-40. Centennial led the race with two runners going wire-to-wire but Monache was able to hold onto the third through fifth places. Monache's fifth runner was also able to place 12th, covering the two-mile course in 13:47 to keep the race close.
Sophomore Yasmine Lachino was third with a 12:51 to lead the Marauders. Sam Martinez was 4th with a 12:53, Citlalih Ferrer was 5th with a 13:11 and Magi Marcelo was 11th with a 13:44 for Monache. Central Section Division 3 rival McFarland was third in the with 61 points, followed by Strathmore High with 80 points. Porterville High placed 5th with 135 points.
The Spartans were led by Valeria Andrade in tenth place in 13:42. PHS was led by senior Liliana Hidalgo.
"Yasmine and Citlalih have been working hard all summer and they are just starting to figure out that they can run faster,” Ishida said.
“We are working on confidence and trying to get the rest of the team to step up and stay in the hunt for a Division 3 title. McFarland is always strong with great numbers. It was a solid effort that paid off with a win."
The Marauder boys defeated McFarland 23 to 70 with Merced 3rd with 74 points. Porterville was 4th with 100 points, led by last year's EYL runner up Alesandro Escaranza in 3rd place in 9:48.
Centennial was 5th with 122 points, followed by Tulare Union with 144 points, Strathmore with 194 points, Golden West with 222 points, and Summit Collegiate High School with 242 points.
Monache Senior Monte Moore pulled away from the pack at the mile mark with an opening mile of 4:50 and never looked back in winning with an outstanding time of 9:25.
Monache Sophomore Conner Machado was second in 9:34. "Monte and Conner are an excellent one-two punch,” Ishida said.
“They expect a great deal out of themselves and want to reach elite status in the Central Section. They are the leaders of the team and put in a phenomenal effort every day."
The rest of the Marauders turned in solid efforts with junior Alberto Andrade placing 4th in 10:08 with sophomore Devin Marino on his heels with a 10:13. Sal Martinez was 11th in 10:35 for Monache. "Devin showed a lot of improvement and Sal has been battling health problems, so it was sort of surprising to see them so far in the front,” Ishida said. “Devin showed a lot of guts going with the front pack early on. Alberto had a great track season and is starting to get closer to our pair in the front.
“We cannot afford to rely on individuals, we have to run as a team. I know that these guys have the character and grit to push up the line to Monte and Conner. We got a glimpse last season during track with their 4x800 Division two Valley title.”
Ishida again thanked City of Porterville staff for their work in making the meet an early season success.