The Monache boys cross country team came up short behind Redwood in the East Yosemite League Championships on Thursday at Mooney Grove.
Redwood finished with 41 points to Monache's 50 to win the EYL title. Monache had previously upset Redwood in two meets this season and the two teams split their EYL meets.
“The senior heavy team for Division 1 Redwood was just too strong for Monache's gritty underclassman pack, despite personal records from everyone on the team,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
Alesandra Escarzaga led Porterville High, which finished third with 80 points, by finishing second, covering the 3 mile course in an outstanding time of 15:14.
Monache's Monte Moore ran a personal best of 15:39 to also earn All-EYL honors at 5th place. Also for Monache sophomore Jake Estrada was seventh in 15:45.
For PHS, Dominic Welsh was eighth in 15:49, while Monache freshman Conner Machado was 10th in 15:50.68. Porterville's Rudolfo Gomez was 11th in 15:50.94 and Monache's Junior Salvador Martinez was 12th with a personal best of 15:54.
Also for Monache freshman Devin Marino was 16th with a personal best of 15:58, Joey Toledo was 17th with a personal best of 16:01 and sophomore Alberto Andrade was 18th with a personal best of 16:06.
"We have been running well as a team all year and had only 27 seconds between our front and back, but we faded a little after the second mile,” Ishida said. “Everyone went out with a fast 4:50 first mile and some of our guys have never run a single mile that fast. I was proud of their first mile attack mode. We had a team lead in the middle of the race, but we could not hold on. We gave it all and left it on the course. These guys have never let up all year.
To beat Redwood in the first meet and come within nine points is just the first step for our young guys.”
Monache will now focus on the Valley Championships this Thursday at Woodward Park as it will contend with the top teams in Division II. Monache, Tulare Western, Atascadero and Frontier are the top four ranked teams.
Monache's girls finished fourth with 86 points. Magy Marcelo earned all-EYL honors for Monache as she finished with with, improving on her personal best by one minute as she finished in 19:21.
"Magy has really started to gain confidence after a late start this season,” Ishida said. “I am very proud of all the work she has put in.
“It has been an emotional year for all our athletes, especially for our No. 1 girl. Magy burst into tears across the line with an emotional finish."
Also for Monache Nicole Torres finished 18th in 20:42, Yamine Lachino moved up from the junior varsity and ran an excellent personal best of 21:12 for 21st place, Danika De LaCruz was 22nd with a personal best of 21:17, Samantha Martinez was 23rd in 21:20 and Citlalih Ferrer continued to improve with a personal best of 21:21 to finish 25th.
Joslen Jimenez was Porterville's top runner, finishing 20th in 21:07.
"These girls have continued to mature and try their best,” Ishida said. “We are becoming a little more consistent. I am proud of their attitude and the willingness to make a commitment."