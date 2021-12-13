The Monache boys basketball team picked up a big win over Kingsburg, beating the Vikings 72-60 on Saturday to win the consolation title at the Dinuba Tournament.
Also in the tournament Monache beat East 61-53 and Golden West 56-30.
Against Kingsburg, Monache led 30-29 and pulled away in the second half. Kaleb Salazar had his third straight game in which he scored 20 or more points as he hit four three-pointers on his way to scoring 23 points for the Marauders. Also for Monache (8-4) Brandan Garcia scored 12 points, Jared Ojeda had 13 points, Joseph Espinoza had 10 points and Ty Baxter added eight points.
“Big win for us,” Monache coach Justin St. Clair said. “Kingsburg is a very good team. We had contributions from everyone.
“Ojeda had his best all around game and Garcia hit some big 3’s. We are learning every day, great way to finish tourney.”
Against East Monache led 29-25 at halftime and held on for the win.
Salazar scored 23 points, Khaldoon Sarwar had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Baxter scored nine points and Isaiah Rogers added six points for Monache.
Against Golden West Monache cruised to the win after leading 39-20 at halftime.
Salazar had another huge game as he hit 7 3s on his way to scoring 25 points. Baxter scored eight points and Ojeda and Espinoza each added six points.
“I thought we did a great job taking away space on their shooters, St. Clair said. “We were very successful forcing them to score off the bounce. Salazar had a career night shooting the 3. He has the ability to score in transition and in the half court. I thought he did a great job tonight.
“Baxter played well on both ends of the floor. Sarwar's play in the last two games has given us a much needed lift. Great team win tonight.”