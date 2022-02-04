The Monache boys basketball team settled for a split against Mission Oak on consecutive days after losing a heartbreaker on Tuesday.
The Marauders beat Mission Oak 71-60 on Monday but then the Hawks came back to beat Monache 78-77 on Tuesday when Mission Oak scored with three seconds left.
On Monday Monache led 32-20 at halftime on its way to the win. Kaleb Salazar scored 20 points, Brandan Garcia had 14 points, Khaldoon Sarwar posted a double double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, Jared Ortega had eight points and 14 rebounds and Isaiah Rogers added eight points.
On Tuesday Monache trailed 41-37 at halftime and trailed throughout the game. “Mission Oak made several runs and we played catchup all night,” Monache coach Justin St. Clair said.
Salazar had a huge game for Monache, hitting six three-pointers on his way to scoring 34 points. He hit two free throws with eight seconds left to give the Marauders a 77-76 lead. But then the Hawks scored with three seconds left.
Garcia also had a huge game, posting a double double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Sarwar added 11 points and eight rebounds.
“Salazar and Garcia shot the ball well,” St. Clair said. “We just didn't guard well on the perimter. Tough playing them on a back to back.”
Monache was scheduled to play at Delano on Thursday.