The Monache boys basketball team split two games on Wednesday and Thursday in the Dinuba Tournament.
Monache fell to Central Valley Christian 70-65 on Wednesday but came back to beat Justin Garza 63-52 on Thursday.
Against Justin Garza the game was tied 26-26 at halftime before Monache took control in the second half. Ty Baxter scored 13 points, Jared Ojeda had 12 points, Khaldoon Sarwar had nine points and Brandan Garcia added eight points.
Against CVC Monache couldn't overcome a 12-point halftime deficit.
Monache trailed 39-27 at halftime before mounting its comeback. Garcia had a career game for Monache as he scored a career-high 31 points, added seven rebounds and also had an outstanding effort on defense with nine steals.
Also for Monache Baxter scored 15 points and Isaiah Rogers, Joseph Espinoza and Sarwar all added five points.
Monache trailed by three points with one minute left but fell short after missing back to back shots.
Monache continues play in the tournament on Friday night against Redwood.