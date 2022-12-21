The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational.
Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime.
Brandan Garcia, who was named to the all-tournament team, had a huge game, posting a double double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Marauders. Also for Monache, Ty Baxter scored 11 points, Khaldoon Sarwar had 10 points and Isaiah Rogers and Joseph Espinoza each added six points.
Monache will next play in the first round of the Polly Wilhelmsen Tournament at 2:30 p.m. this Tuesday against Kingsburg.