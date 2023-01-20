The Monache boys basketball team seems to be finding its groove at the right time of the year. After back to back tough losses in East Yosemite League play the Marauders were able to bounce back and upset first place Mt. Whitney 53-47 on Thursday at the Monache gymnasium.
The Marauders built a 23-15 first half lead behind a strong half from Jared Ojeda who scored 9 of his 14 points in the opening 16 minutes. The Pioneers outscored Monache 21-13 in the third quarter to tie things up, but Brandan Garcia led Monache down the stretch, scoring 11 of his game high 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead Monache to the victory.
The Marauders stayed in the hunt for an EYL title as they improved to 2-2 in league play, just a game behind Mt. Whitney and Redwood who are tied atop of the league standings at 3-1.
It's a wide open race for the league title as five teams are all within one game as Porterville High and El Diamante are also 2-2 in the EYL.
Marauder coach Justin St Clair said he was happy with his team's performance. “This was a critical moment in our season with Mt. Whitney coming in at 3-0.
“We had to raise our level of play. Brandon Garcia continues to lead us and Jared Ojeda was solid in the first quarter. Defensively we locked in for the most part and I thought we gave a great effort tonight. Big win for us.”
Next up for the Marauders will be a date with their crosstown rival PHS on Wednesday at Sharman Gym at 6:30 p.m.