The Monache High Marauders and the El Diamante Miners came together on Friday for a challenging game of basketball at MHS. The Marauders kept up with the Miners, arguably the favorite to win the East Yosemite League, but they eventually lost the game 62-56.
The Marauders were coming off of a win against the Golden West Trailblazers last Wednesday 71-56. The Marauders starting lineup was Ty Baxter, Brandan Garcia, Khaldoon Sarwar, Jared Ojeda, and Matthew Barba.
The Miners began the game with a rapid series of plays the Marauders just couldn't keep up with. The Miners took a 12-0 lead before the Marauders scored their first basket.
Sarwar grabbed a defensive rebound then passed the ball to Baxter who took it down the court. Baxter was confronted by the Miners defenders and had to toss the ball over to Barba. A fast pass over to Ojeda and then Garcia and finally went to Sarwar again for the shot. Sarwar had barely a second to calculate the shot but he nailed it earning the Marauders their first points in the game as they were down 12-2. The first quarter looked bleak for the Marauders but a rapid series of conversions helped them tie it up at the start of the second quarter.
A nice rebound and sprinting layup came from Garcia as he winded through the Miners defense. Ramsey Barrios got a beautiful three point shot after a fast pass by Isaiah Rogers. Barrios lined up the shot way behind the three point line and sank it.
Garcia took some inspiration it seems as he was next to nail a three pointer to give the Marauders a fighting chance against the Miners as they trailed 15-10. Another three pointer for the Marauders came thanks to Baxter who got the pass from Barba. Time was running out quickly and the Marauders were hot as a rebound by Ojeda turned into a layup from Garcia as he caught a pass and moved by three Miner defenders.
The second quarter was a bit harder for the Marauders. The Miners took the lead but the Marauders had the last basket thanks to Garcia and Baxter, who got a nice two point buzzer beater bringing the Marauders to within 32-27.
After the half the Marauders kept their heads up but again faced strong opposition from the Miners. A team wide play started for the Marauders first basket of the second half. Garcia started the long play by sending it to Emmett Focke. Focke had solid control of the ball and played keep away from the Miners by passing the ball back and forth with Garcia. As both players approached the Miners basket they'd make a fast pass to Sarwar before Focke sped around the side and waited for the pass. Sarwar tossed it over and Focke layed it in.
The fourth quarter was just as tough as the ones before with the Marauders just narrowly behind by five points with the score 42-37. The Miners made the gap wider by earning a basket early on but the Marauders responded with one of their own thanks to Garcia making another layup.
Back and forth the teams pushed against one another. With a few fouls being called the Marauders had to take a series of free throws that Barrios, Baxter, and Garcia all made. With only 39.9 seconds left, the Marauders Garcia had the ball and was driving to the Miners basket before he was fouled by the Miners defense. Garcia made one of two free throws for the final margin.
The Marauders next game is scheduled away at Redwood High today at 7:30 p.m.