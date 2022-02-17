The Monache boys basketball team was able to pull off the comeback for its first playoff win since 2016.
Monache overcame a 34-25 halftime deficit to beat Nipomo 63-59 on Tuesday at home in the first round of the Valley Division IV playoffs. The No. 4 seeded Marauders advanced to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 5 North at 6 p.m. today.
Monache outscored Nipomo 23-10 in the third quarter to take a 48-44 lead. Jared Ojeda hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to give Monache a four-point lead and seal the win. Kaldoon Sarwar also came through with a huge basket late in the game when he scored on a putback off a missed free throw.
Kaleb Salazar hit three three-pointers on his way to scored 18 points, Ojeda and Joseph Espinoza each had 13 points and Brandan Garcia scored all 12 of his points on four threes.
"We had a huge third quarter on both ends tonight,” Monache coach Justin St. Clair said. St. Clair added Espinoza and his guards did an excellent job in holding Nipomo's leading scorer to two points in the second half.
“Ojeda had his best offensive game of the season,” St. Clair said. “Our balance on offense was great. Garcia, Salazar hit big shots. Energy from our fans and band created an awesome atmosphere."