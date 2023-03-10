The Monache boys track team was able to overcome a deeper Porterville High team in beating the Panthers 77-57 on Wednesday in an East Yosemite League meet at Rankin Stadium.
Monache also won the girls meet 100-32. The meet was held early due to an impending renovation of the track at Rankin Stadium.
The Marauders were able to overcome a deep and talented PHS team by moving up most of its members from its unbeaten frosh soph team. “We moved up most of our undefeated frosh soph team to try for the upset and it paid off,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said.
Keys to Monache's win were sweeps in the pole vault and hurdle events. Monache also performed well in the throws, highlighted by Raymundo Rodriguez and Mathew Barba who had big throws of 138 and 130 feet, respectively.
Monache was also able to overcome outstanding efforts by PHS top runner Alesandro Escarzaga in the 1600 and 800 and the Panthers in the shot put and 400. Porterville's Erik Odsather won the 400 with an outstanding early season time of 52.94 but Monache's Jake Estrada and Eli Sotelo took second and third in the event.
Heribeto Rangel also won the shot put for PHS with an excellent early season mark of 48-6 ½ but Barba was able to take second at 40-7 ½. Ishida said his team managed to come up with enough wins and second and third place finishes for the win. “We really had to push for every point and be unselfish,” Ishida said.
Another key was Monache's David Leyva, Ayden Aguilar and Ryan Calo-Alvarado going up against a large number of PHS runners in the 100 and 200 with Calo-Alvarado picking up the win in the 200.
“Kids can get nervous when it is 3 on 20,” Ishida said. “They have put in tremendous preseason work and it shows.
Wednesday marked the early start for the EYL track and field season with the rivalry meet held early due to impending construction on the track at Rankin Stadium.
Monache girls swept the pole vault and distance events on their way to the win. Iris Lemus won four events for the Marauders, winning the 100, 200, triple jup and long jump. Janessa Alba won two events for Monache in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
"Every girl understood that they needed to complete a maximum number of their events for the win,” Ishida said. “It was a team effort."