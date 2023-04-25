The Monache boys 4x800 relay team set a school record and nearly won the event to highligh the Monache boys and girls track teams effort at the Sanger Metric Classic on Friday.
Monache competed against 21 of the best teams in the Valley in the meet that's considered one of the most difficult meets of the year and an indicator of how athletes stand going into the Central Section Masters Championships.
Monache's team of Jake Estrada, Monte Moore, Alberto Andrade, and Devin Marino ran an excellent race and were edged out by Yosemite by two tenths of a second. Monache was second with a personal and school record of 8:13.60.
Yosemite came back and Yosemite's anchor leg runner was just able to hold off Moore as the Yosemite anchor leg runner ran a 2:00 anchor leg while Moore ran a 1:159 anchor leg. Monache was able to overcome early leads by Buchanan (8:19.48) and Clovis East (8:21.59). Yosemite finished in 8:13.37.
The Monache relay team's effort was impressive as Moore, Andrade and freshman Marino all ran in the individual 800 as well. Moore was able to run a 1:59 leg after finishing fifth in a season best time 1:58.22 to place fifth in the individual 800. Andrade placed ninth in a personal best 2:00.69 and Marino was 13th in a personal best 2:02.12.
Moore's time ranks 15th in the Central Section. Monache's 4x800 time ranks eighth in the Central Section.
"I told the guys that it was a little bitter sweet for me, since they broke my son's Monache 4x800 record,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “They ran an inspired race and were really excited to run against Buchanan's nation leading team.
“Even though Buchanan made substitutions, they are always the team to beat. Yosemite was a little fresher and their anchor leg ran a 2:00 800 to just get past Monte to regain the lead.”
I was impressed with their aggressive running,” added Ishida about his team. “They were a little tired from their individual races, but managed to keep it together with an hour rest."
Monache's girls team of Samantha Martinez, Nicole Torres, Magi Marcelo and Yasmine Lachino also had an outstanding effort, taking sixth in a personal best 10:59.84. They were in a back and fourth battle for fifth with Clovis East, which finished in 10:57.80. Monache is now ranked 25th in the Central Section.
The highlight came when Martinez ran a “gritty” leg, Ishida said, brining Monache into third place. “We just have to believe in ourselves and we will keep getting better," Ishida said.
Monache's boys finished 11th in the meet while Monache's girls were 15th.