In their first race of the season, Monache High School boys cross country finished second behind Div. I Clovis West at the Golden West Invitational, Saturday in Visalia.
Clovis West swept the top five spots for a perfect 15 in the Sweepstakes part of the two-day, 16-team race. Monache finished with 75 for second, Porterville (81) was third, Mt. Whitney (85) fourth, Redwood (131) fifth, Edison (151) sixth, and Hanford (209) seventh.
The Marauders Ian Queenan led local runners with a sixth-place finish in 16 minutes, 54.90 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. The Panthers’ Joshua Meneses (16:57.9) PR’d with a personal best for eighth but won the head-to-head matchup with Redwood.
In the girls’ Sweepstakes race, Clovis West (24) placed first, Edison (84) second, Redwood (88) third, Golden West (92) fourth, Monache (107) fifth, Hanford West (107) sixth, and Porterville (172) seventh.
Monache’s Aislin Taylor went back-to-back as the invitational’s champion and ran an 18:24:10 PR. The Marauders’ Janae Espinoza was also one of only two freshmen to break the top 10 after running a 20:55.90 for eighth.
Porterville (117) placed fourth and Monache (118) fifth in the frosh-soph boys’ race. The Marauders (45.5) took second in the junior varsity boys race while the Panthers (75) finished fourth.
Full team and overall individual results are available at http://gwtrailblazers.com.