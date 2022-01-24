Cold weather didn't stop Tulare Western or the Monache girls soccer teams from taking to the pitch for their first East Yosemite League game together. Monache has been on the winning end of most of its matches this year with a12-3-2 record. Unfortunately for the Marauders they would lose to the Mustangs 2-0.
The Mustangs were eager in the first half and this led to a struggle for the Marauders. A strong first series of passes from the Mustangs comes at the Marauders and they were able to pass through the defense but as they take the shot it's caught by JV substitute Goalkeeper Josey Maduena.
Maudena lined up her pass for her team and kicked the ball 30 yards to Irene Andrade at midfield. Andrade gave the ball over to Adriana Martinez who then quickly passed to Itzel Barrios at the goal line. With Barrios facing down three Mustang defenders she had little choice but to try and pass to Sareena Lemus but the difficult shot was stolen by a Mustang and was pushed back to midfield before being pushed out and turned over.
With the Marauders defense holding against the Mustangs the first half progressed slowly with both teams fighting hard in midfield to keep one another out of scoring range. Maduena would go on to save the Marauders goal four more times before the half concluded.
The second half was better for the Marauders as their offense started fighting back against the Mustangs advances. A Tulare Western ball was pushed out by Sonia Castillo and turned over to the Marauders.
Jessica Batres tossed the ball in to Sophia Mendoza who led it around the pitch before passing it to Nina Serrato. Serrato was looking for an out as the Mustangs had her cornered next to their goal. She found a chance with Evanny Vaca and as Vaca led she passed to Lemus but Lemus was forced out along with the ball by the Mustangs.
As the time ticked down, multiple cramps for the Marauders led two players out of the game. Trying to hold strong the Marauders continued to escort the ball around the pitch. However, the Mustangs were able to steal it away and with an open field in front of them they were able to push the Marauders all the way back to their goal and score for the first goal of the night.
A rebound by Tulare Western led to a wall of Marauders blocking their goal from the Mustang assault. With three great blocks from Kaylee Mena, Janelle Batres, and Araceli Toledo the Marauders kept the Mustangs from making another goal.
The final margin of the game was secured after another blitz from the Mustangs left the Marauders defense chasing them down to no avail. Ultimately the game would end with Monache in possession and a narrow miss from Mena.
“We did better in the second half that's for sure.” Monache coach Tino Rodriguez said. “COVID has really held us back this whole year. It's keeping our starting keeper off the field tonight. Not to mention a few injuries as you could see with the cramps out there.
“But we're trying our best and our midfield shows that. It's strong and it's easy for them to switch it up play to play and keep the opponent team guessing. It really advances us forward.”