Monache High School’s fourth annual Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony is officially postponed due to the current COVID-19 health threat, HOF chairman Drew Williams announced Sunday evening.
Originally scheduled for April 25, the hall of fame dinner and induction ceremony will instead be held a year later on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
Tickets purchased for this year’s event will be honored for next year’s event. Any requested refunds can be secured from Monache High School and the details of a refund transaction will be forthcoming as the restart of school has not been determined.
The inductees for the fourth annual hall of fame ceremony were: Jennifer Baker Alvarez (Track and Field, 1986), Stephanie Raymond (Swimming, Volleyball, 1990), Heather Brown Sandoval (Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, 1991), Curtis Alkire (Wrestling, Tennis, Cross Country, 1991), Jennifer Stephen Brown (Swimming, Volleyball, 1992), the 1997 Girls’ Basketball Valley Champions and Coach Hal Hevener (Water Polo, Swimming, Basketball, 1969-1997).