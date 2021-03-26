Monache High School softball opened the season with a 5-1 win over El Diamante in a non-league game Thursday on the road.
Ana Rivas had a great day as leadoff batter and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Kailyn Castle was the team’s top hitter after going 2-for-2 with a walk, sacrifice, double and home run. Castle also had two RBIs.
Morgan Hunter was the winning pitcher after giving up only seven hits. Hunter also had two strikeouts and one walk.
“First game pitching for Monache, I was really, really proud of her,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said. “Like I said, Kailyn Castle, best hitter tonight. She did a great job at shortstop. Made a great defensive play that changed the tone of the game. Picked off a runner. It was great fun. Good to have them back in the saddle. Good to be playing games again. And it was a big, big win for us. Had a great time. The kids did well. Excited for this team.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Granite Hills 3
Porterville 1
Granite Hills High School girls soccer defeated Porterville 3-1 in a non-league game Thursday at home.
For the Grizzlies Tanya Gorgonio had two goals and Celeste Ramos had one. Goalie Andrea Cortes finished with eight saves.
BOYS GOLF
Porterville 231
Monache 257
Porterville High School boys golf defeated Monache 231-257 in a preseason match Thursday at River Island Country Club.
The Panthers’ Tony Fusco and Breken Ramage shot the low score of the day with a 43. Adam Daguman and Jaden Gammon shot a 45 each, Carson Wallace a 55, and Atticus Nunez a 57.
“We had a good match today with Monache with the course playing tough because of strong winds,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “I am very pleased with how everyone played today even though the scores do not reflect how well everyone is swinging. I am very excited with the potential of the team this year.”
For Monache, Brayden Nicholson shot a 48, Trayce Hornsby a 52, Michael Hobbs a 48, Domenic Cortez a 53 and Cameron Harness a 56. Cole Loflin also scored a 59.
“Overall it was a good match and a real test for my guys but they remained composed and I saw a lot of really good golf from them,” MHS head coach Ben Irizarry said. “Up until now we have only faced teams with four athletes, and Porterville has six guys so everyone had to compete. I think the competition brought out the best in my guys.
Irizarry added, “Before the match I emphasized that they play one shot at a time, forget the bad shots, build on the good shots and make adjustments as necessary. It’s still early in the season, but I think this experience will motivate my team to make improvements in all facets of the game.”
BASEBALL
Granite Hills 5
Roosevelt 3
Granite Hills High School baseball defeated Roosevelt 5-3 in a non-league game Thursday at home.
“Alexis Bedolla pitched a complete game striking out 14 on a three-hit effort,” GHHS head coach Al Garcia said. “He allowed no earned runs and shut them down after our defense let us down in the fourth inning. Very proud that he kept his composure and stayed in the game.
“In our half of the fourth we answered their three runs with four of our own,” Garcia said. “The middle and bottom of our line stepped up and gave us the lead right back.”
Levi Clark was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Eduardo Magana was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Miguel Ortiz was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base. Mathew Rutherford was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Zuriel Garcia capped off the scoring with a suicide squeeze to give Granite a two-run lead.
“Overall I was real happy with the way we played and battled after not being able to play for 54 weeks, not that I was counting,” Garcia said.