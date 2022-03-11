Strathmore High placed two players on the all-East Sequoia League boys basketball first team as Manuel Andrade and Robert Bojorguez were named to the first team.
Also named to the first team were Granite Hills Adam Sandoval and Lindsay's Sebastian Madrigal. Sierra Pacific won the ESL title this year, finishing league play at 11-0. Strathmore finished second at 7-3 while Lindsay was third at 8-4 and Granite was fourth at 6-4. Sierra Pacific's Lucas Sousa was named as the ESL Most Valuable Player.
Named to the second team were Strathmore's Aeneas Ambriz, Lindsay's Richie Diaz and Granite Hills Angel Perez Tapia.
ALL-EAST SEQUOIA LEAGUE TEAM
MVP — Lucas Sousa, Sierra Pacific. Coach of the Year — Doug Pitkin, Sierra Pacific
First Team — Colin Dodd, Sierra Pacific; Manuel Andrade, Strathmore; Robert Bojorguez, Strathmore; Sebastian Madrigal, Lindsay; Adam Sandoval, Granite Hills; Jason Macomb, Corcoran; Hector Rodriguez, Woodlake.
Second team — Reuben Awar, Sierra Pacific; Aeneas Ambriz, Strathmore; Richie Diaz, Lindsay; Angel Perez Tapia, Granite Hills; Joziah Alaniz, Corcoran; Juan Cervantes, Woodlake; Alex Windslow, Farmersville.