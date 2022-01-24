Numerous wrestlers shined over the weekend in tournaments at Mission Oak.
The Porterville High girls wrestling team finished fourth at the Lady Hawk Invitational on Friday. PHS finished with 77 points behind Selma (124), Sanger (100.5) and Redwood (90).
The next day on Saturday the PHS boys took third in the Mission Oak Invitational. PHS finished with 127.5 points behind Hanford (145) and Sanger (138).
The Monache boys also had several wrestlers place in the event, including two who won titles, Jacob Perez at 138 pounds and Edgar Batres at 145.Kaleb Klarcyk also won a title at 113 for PHS.
For the PHS girls, Julieth Reyes at 106, Savannah Murietta at 111, Mattea Monroe at 150 and Samantha Pina at 131 all placed second. Also for PHS, Every Garcia took fifth at 126 and Leidie Walle was fourth at 143.
Klarcyk went 4-0 as he won three matches by pin and one match by technical fall.
For Monache Perez won all three of his matches by pin and Batres went 4-0, winning one match by major decision and another by technical fall.
Also for PHS Gabriel Luna placed second at 160, Dominic Welsh at 132 and Tristan Nieblas at 152 took third and Geovanny Felix took fourth at 113. Feliz lost to Klarcyk in the semifinals.
In addition for PHS Zachary Klarcyk at 106 and David Bucio at 170 and Armando Fabian all placed sixth, Fabian Alvarez at 182 and Fernando Hernandez at 138
both placed seventh and Emiliano Hernandez at 195 took eighth.
For MonacheAdrian Galvan took fifth at 126, Jonathan Newsom was sixth at 195 and Shaun Franklin was eighth at 220.
For Granite Hills Alan Ramos took eighth at 170.