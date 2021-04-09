Granite Hills High School girls soccer defeated Monache 3-0 in a non-league game Thursday at home.
Yadira Hernandez scored all three of the Grizzlies’ goals while Tanya Gorgonio had an assist. Andrea Cortes recorded the shutout for Granite.
“The girls were ready today,” GHHS head coach Daniel Dominguez said. “I'm really proud of this bunch they are very resilient they don't get too low or get too excited they stay even. They are very composed. It feels great to have beaten (Porterville High) and Monache in the same year. We can claim a City Championship this year for Granite Hills. This team and school deserves it.”
SWIM
Panthers sweep Pioneers
Porterville High School boys and girls’ swim teams defeated Mt. Whitney in a non-league meet Thursday at home. The boys won 110-60 and the girls won 121-49. PHS girls head coach, Evan Thomas, said “the kids all did really well.”
In the girls’ competition, Ahna Davis, Adelyne Merritt, Alondro Arroyo Rico, and Karlie Wanmer won the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 8.08 seconds. Davis, Maycee Hyder, Mary Catherine Strizic and Claire Lee won the 200 free relay in 1:52.48. In the final relay, Strizic, Arroyo Rico, Hyder and Lee won the 400 free relay in 4:07.78
Strizic also won the 200 IM (2:38.57) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.73). Wanmer (28.13) won the 50 free, Lee (5:57.05) won the 500 free, Davis (1:13.57) won the 100 backstroke, and Merritt (1:20.37) won the 100 breaststroke.
The Panthers boys won two relays. Dylan Wiggins, Diego Gutierrez, Chase Fisher, and Ethan Merritt won the 200 medley relay in 1:48.29. Nick True, Diego Gutierrez, Jacob Hixon and Merritt won the 400 free relay in 3:45.96.
Fisher won two events, the 100 fly (1:00.44) and 500 free (5:41.08). Wiggins (2:04.71) won the 200 free, Kroutil (24.81) won the 50 free, Merritt (52.84) won the 100 free, and Gutierrez (1:02.85) won the 100 back.
BOYS GOLF
Porterville 230
Tulare Western 236
Porterville High School boys golf defeated Tulare Western 230-236 in a non-league match Thursday at River Island Country Club.
Jaden Gammon shot the low score of the day with a 42. Adam Daguman a 43, Tony Fusco a 48, Atticus Nunez 49, Breken Ramage a 52 and Jaret Garcia a 54.
“This is the fourth different athlete to shoot the low score of the day,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “This shows the amount of quality depth we have on our team. We beat Tulare Western 230-236. This was not our lowest score of the year but I’m confident that everything is starting to come together. Next week we play Strathmore and the following week we start league play.”