The Porterville High girls tennis team was unfazed by being moved up a division in the Central Section playoffs.
Based on the new ranking system the CIF Central Section uses, PHS was moved up from Division III to Division II and was seeded No. 10. It didn't matter in the first round as Porterville pulled off a 5-4 upset win against No. 7 Righetti in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
The match was tied 3-3 after singles after Porterville's top three singles players won. No. 1 Sierra Weisenberger won 6-7, 6-2, (10-7), No. 2 Elle Mauck won 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 Rylee Jones won 6-1, 6-1.
PHS also lost two three-set matches in singles as Delaney Nix lost 3-6, 6-4, (8-10) and Camille Martin lost 6-2, 2-6, (5-10).
Porterville also had to default a doubles match leading 4-3 when Nix had to withdraw due to an eye injury. PHS coach Kurt Nielsen said Nix will be OK.
But Zahra Rayani and Araceli Perez won a tough 2-6, 6-2, (10-6) match and East Yosemite League doubles champions Weisenberger and Mauck won 6-1, 6-1 to clinch the win for PHS.
Porterville advanced to the quarterfinals where it will play at No. 2 Paso Robles on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MHS BOYS, GIRLS WIN
Ian Queen continued his East Yosemite League winning streak as Monache's boys beat Tulare Union 19-36 on Wednesday.
Queenen has remained undefeated in the EYL since the 2020 season. He was pushed by last year's EYL runner-up, Tulare Union's John Macareno.
Queenan ended up winning, finishing the 3-mile course in 15:30.3. Macareno was second in 16:02. Monache's Monte Moore also stayed with the frontrunners and finished third in 16:32.
Joe Toledo continued to make progress after coming back from injury for Monache, finishing fourth in 17:11. Monache took five of the top six places as Salvador Martinez was fifth in 17:15 and Anthony Estrada was sixth in 17:57. Kris Merzoian was 11th in 20:02 and Carson Ishida was 12th in 20:05 for Monache.
Monache Coach Seth Ishida said Queenan continues working hard toward his goal of finishing on the all-Valley first team in Division II and qualifying for the state meet.
“He is responding well to training and hitting his goal times,” coach Ishida said. “His enthusiasm is rubbing off on us and we are trying hard to make a push for a league upset.” Tulare Western is favored to win the Division III Valley title and EYL crown.
“He deserves these wins,” added coach Ishida about Queenan. “He is absolutely focused.”
Monache's girls also beat Tulare Union 17-41. Jackie Castro won the race for Monache in 19:58 while Eilene Molina took second for the Marauders, beating her personal best by one minute in 21:15.
Monache finished 1-2-3-4-5 as Samantha Martinez was third in 21:24, Dana Ruiz took fourth in 21:53 and Aurora Park took fifth with a personal best of 23:37. Evelyn Molina placed eighth ahead of Union's No. 3, 4 and 5 runners and Tiffany Garcia took 12th for Monache.
“This was our biggest win of the season,” coach Ishida said. “The girls are rolling right now and starting to believe in themselves.
“They surpassed my expectations today. I was really concerned about a close win but they put this away from the first half mile and piled on some points as they chased personal bests.”