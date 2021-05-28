Three-peat
PHS boys golf wins third straight EYL title
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
The Porterville High boys golf team shot its lowest scores of the season to win its third straight East Yosemite League title on Wednesday at Tulare Golf Course.
PHS finished with a 238 which qualified it for the Division II Section Championship to be held on Thursday in Lemoore.
“With the pressure on everyone stepped up and contributed to the win,” PHS coach David Herrera said.
Adam Dagumen fired a 77 to win the individual EYL title for the Panthers. Also for Porterville, Jaden Gammon finished fourth with an 84 and Breken Ramage took sixth with an 85. In addition for PHS, Tony Fusco shot a 94, Carson Wallace fired a 98 and Atticus Nunez added a 102.
SOFTBALL
Monache 13, Bakersfield Christian 4
Monache scored in every inning at home on its way to the win. “We were consistent today,” Monache coach Dave Koontz said. “The girls really stepped up. We hit the ball well.”
Ally Andrighetto was the winning pitcher for Monache, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out two and walking one over three innings. Morgan Hunter picked up the save, pitching the last four innings, allowing one earned run while striking out three and walking none.
Beatrice Bermudez went 3-for-4 with five RBI for Monache. She had a two-run single in the second, a two-run double in the third and an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Also for Monache, Mia Rivas went 2-for-3 with two runs and Hunter went 2-for-3 with three runs and a 2-run double in the sixth.
Monache next plays at Tulare Western at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
BASEBALL
Strathmore 8, Farmersville 2
It was a playoff atmosphere at Farmersville as the Spartans continued their push to the playoffs with another impressive win. Strathmore improved its standing as far as the playoffs seedings are concerned and eliminated Farmersville from the playoffs.
Strathmore broke open the game in the seventh when it was clinging to a 3-2 lead, scoring all five runs after there were two outs. Nate Tree had a two-run single, Jaylen Oats hit a two-run double and Taylor Lollis hit an RBI single during the rally.
Oats and Jacob Flores both went 3-for-3 with two walks, so the top two hitters for SHS combined to reach base in all 10 of their plate appearances.
Aiden Albers was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run over 4 1/3 innings. Oats was outstanding in picking up the save, allowing no runs and no hits over the last 2 2/3 innings while striking out three.
Tree went 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases, Lollis went 2-for-5 and Anthony Lemus also had two hits as Strathmore banged out 15 hits.
The Spartans finish the regular season next week at 4 p,m. Monday at home against Sierra Pacific and on Wednesday at Lindsay.
“We’ve just had our two biggest offensive games back to back,” SHS coach Thad Reece said. “Having Jaylen and Jacob reach base 10-for-10 at the top of the lineup was fun to watch. The guys are playing great baseball right now. We hope it continues.”