Strathmore High School girls soccer defeated Monache 4-0 in a non-league game Tuesday at home.
Lia Charles scored three goals and Daisy Sierra had one.
“We had a good first half, and we struggled in the first 15 minutes of the second half,” SHS head coach Hector Gonzalez said. “The first half we had the ball and dominated to a 3-0 lead and the second half we brought some young players in, and struggled, but we were able to turnaround and score one more.”
Gonzalez added, “I am just glad that we are back on the field and back to competition. A simple thank you.”
Lindsay 1
Woodlake 0
Lindsay High School girls soccer defeated Woodlake 1-0 on the road in an East Sequoia League game Monday.
Bella Duran scored in the 74th minute on a breakaway putting the ball in a tight corner just out of reach of Woodlake’s goalie.
“Our defense stood strong smothering any Woodlake threat,” said LHS head coach Freddy Martinez. “Good all-around game.”