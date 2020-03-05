Strathmore High School boys tennis lost 7-2 to Corcoran in their East Sequoia League home opener Wednesday.
Winning their matches in singles were Julio Beltran (8-5) and Cristian Angeles (8-5). Aden Ennis and Sal Campos had solid performances losing 8-6 in their single matches.
The Spartans next match is at home Friday against Woodlake.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 Marshall 50
No. 15 Strathmore 47
Fifteenth-seeded Strathmore High School girls basketball lost 50-43 to second-seed Marshall in the first round of Tuesday's CIF State Southern Regional Championship tournament.
The Spartans led 16-11 after the first quarter but trailed 25-23 at halfime. Marshall outscored Strathmore 13-7 in the third to take a 38-30 lead before the fourh.
Strathmore finishes the season with a 28-6 overall record and a 10-2 East Sequoia League record. They were also the Central Section Division V runner-ups.
SOFTBALL
Corcoran 10
Strathmore 0
Strathmore High School softball lost 10-o to Corcoran in their first East Sequoia League game Wednesday on the road.
Delano 12
Granite Hills 1
Granite Hills High School softball lost 12-1 to Delano in a non-league game at home Wednesday.