Summit Charter splits with Farmersville
Strathmore High School boys cross country defeated Granite Hills 25-31 in Wednesday’s East Sequoia League dual at Sierra Pacific High School.
The Grizzlies’ Jose Zavala won the race in 19 minutes, 7.34 seconds on the 3-mile course. The Spartans’ Emilio Valencia (19:30.36) and Valentin Torres (20:51.85) placed second and third, respectively.
Strathmore and Granite Hills only had four runners each for the girls’ race, but the Grizzlies’ Lupe Trejo won with a time of 25:19.46. Five runners are needed for a team to score.
SCCA splits with Farmersville
Summit Charter Collegiate Academy split a dual with Farmersville, Wednesday at Sierra Pacific High School.
The Aztecs didn’t have five runners for the boys’ race, but the Bears did and took the win. Dylan Bear placed first with a time of 21 minutes, 56.85 seconds on the 3-mile course, while Farmersville’s Miguel Diaz (23:27.83) was second.
In the girls’ race, Summit lost 26-29. Farmersville’s Julissa Avila (20:33.46) placed first, SCCA’s Evangelique Ortiz (23:57.13) second, and SCCA’s Alexa Gomez (24:45.24) third.
Results provided by rtsracetiming.com.