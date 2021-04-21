Strathmore High School girls tennis defeated Granite Hills 9-0 in an East Sequoia League match on the road Tuesday.
Spartans head coach Ryan McCusker said the Grizzlies played with “great effort” despite only having three players available.
Strathmore swept the singles with No. 1 Taylor Simonich, Abby Miller, and No. 3 Jessica Tolentino all winning 8-0. Simonich and Miller also won the No. 1 doubles match 8-0. Granite defaulted on all other matches.
BOYS TENNIS
Granite Hills 7
Strathmore 1
Granite Hills High School boys tennis defeated Strathmore 7-1 in an East Sequoia League match on the road Tuesday.
The Grizzlies swept the singles with No. 1 Abraham Martinez winning 8-3 against Strathmore’s Aidan Ennis, while Nathaniel Stevenson lost 8-2 against Andrew Navarro. Sutter Lautenschlager and Samuel Kaufman both lost 8-3 to Marcos Alvarez and Luis Atrisco of Granite. No. 5 Michael Kaufman lost 8-1 to Luis Maximo while Seth Hernandez lost a tough 8-5 match to Basheer Chavira.
In the long Strathmore win, the No. 2 doubles of Stevenson and Samuel Kaufman defeated Jose Marcelino and Derek Smith 8-5, while Strathmore’s No. 1 team Ennis and Lautenschlager lost 8-4 to Navarro and Alvarez. Strathmore defaulted No. 3 doubles.
Strathmore is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league. Their next match is Thursday against Sierra Pacific at home.
SOFTBALL
Tulare Union 10
Monache 1
Monache High School lost its East Yosemite League opener 10-1 to Tulare Union in a road game Tuesday.
“They smoked us,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said. “We went against a Div. I pitcher (Mia Reynolds) and she pitched like it. She struck out 14 of my hitters in seven innings. Gave up five hits and basically dominated my team. Mia really, really pitched an excellent game.” Reynolds is signed to Utah State.
Ana Rivas went 3-for-3 with a run scored. “She was the one who put the bat on the ball,” Koontz said. “She was fearless today. She really hit the ball well but she couldn’t do it by herself.”
Kailyn Castle and Jalene Villareal also had a hit each. The Marauders left six runners on base.
BOYS SOCCER
Strathmore 2
Corcoran 1
Strathmore High School boys soccer defeated Corcoran 2-1 in an East Sequoia League game Monday at home. Jose Peña and Efron Orozco scored for the Spartans.
BASEBALL
Corcoran 4
Strathmore 2
Strathmore High School baseball lost 4-2 to Corcoran in an East Sequoia League opener Monday on the road.
Nate Tree went 2-for-3 and scored two runs to lead the Spartans offensively. Also for Strathmore, Jacob Flores had a double, Taylor Lollis had a hit and a run scored, and Sergio Ceballos hit an RBI.
Aiden Albers took the loss on the mound. Albers gave up four runs on six hits and two strikeouts over four innings. Only one run was earned. Jaylen Oats pitched two innings, giving up one walk while striking out two.