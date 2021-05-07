In singles, No. 1 Taylor Simonich won 8-0, No. 2 Abby Miller 8-0 and No. 3 Ryan Shearer 8-0. Simonich and Miller also won the No. 1 doubles match 8-0.
SOFTBALL
Summit 11
Kings Christian 10
Summit High School softball picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday afternoon, holding on to beat Kings Christian 11-10.
Paige Salazar led the offense with three hits and four runs batted in. Janessa Gonzalez and Jocelyn Campos added two hits apiece and Athena Bear, Kristen Salazar, Ebella Ortiz, Kaylee Meredith and Stephanie Garcia all had a hit apiece.
Alexis Gonzalez picked up the win, striking out 16 girls in her 6.2 innings of work.
Summit improves to 1-1 overall and are 1-0 in league play. They will travel to Laton on Tuesday.