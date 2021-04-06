Strathmore High School girls soccer lost 2-1 in overtime to Woodlake in an East Sequoia League game Monday at home.
The Spartans (1-2, 0-2 ESL) were on the board first with a goal late in the first half by Lia Charles.
However, Woodlake (1-1 ESL) scored in the second half and then the second overtime to take the win. It was the Tigers’ first league win of the season.
Lindsay 5
Corcoran 1
Lindsay High School girls soccer defeated Corcoran 5-1 in an East Sequoia League game Monday on the road.
Bella Duran had four goals while Daniela Rodriguez had one for the Cardinals (2-0-1 ESL).
BOYS SOCCER
Granite Hills 5
Sierra Pacific 1
Granite Hills boys soccer defeated Sierra Pacific 5-1 in East Sequoia League game at home Monday.
The Grizzlies were down 1-0 at halftime after not playing well and losing too many balls to a dominant Golden Bears team. GHHS head coach Pedro Gonzalez said he told the team to “play the way we practice” and they turned the game around.
“Those guys did not even know where we come from,” Gonzalez said. “We surprised them. Big time.
Salud Magana finished with three goals for a hat trick, while Alder Morales had two goals and an assist. Jonathan Carranza had two assists. Alexander Herrera and Max Jimenez had an assist each.
Lindsay 10
Corcoran 0
Lindsay High School boys soccer defeated Corcoran 10-0 in an East Sequoia League game Monday at home.
Emiliano Corona scored four goals for the Cardinals. Jorge Quintero and Gabriel Alcantar scored two goals apiece while Carlos Naveres and Daniel Perez scored one each.