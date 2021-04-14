In a close match with two matches decided by tiebreakers, Strathmore High School boys tennis defeated Corcoran 5-4 in an East Sequoia League match Tuesday on the road.
At No. 1 Singles, Aden Ennis defeated Corcoran's J. Serrano 8-6, No. 2 Nathaniel Stevenson lost 8-3, while No. 3 Sutter Lautenschlager, No. 4 Samuel Kaufman and No. 6 Seth Hernandez defeated their opponents 8-2, 8-4, and 8-3, respectively. In a great comeback, down 6-1, Michael Kaufman lost a tough one 8-6.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Ennis and Lautenschlager sealed the win with a tiebreaker win of 8-1, while Stevenson and Samuel Kaufman lost a tiebreaker 8-6 at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 doubles team of Michael Kaufman and Hernandez lost 8-2.
Strathmore is 2-0 for the season, and 1-0 in league. They will play at Woodlake on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Corcoran 7
Strathmore 2
Strathmore High School girls tennis lost 7-2 to Corcoran in an East Sequoia League match Tuesday at home. In singles, No. 1 Taylor Simonich won 8-6 and No. 2 Abby Miller won 8-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lindsay 13
Farmersville 0
Lindsay High School girls soccer defeated Farmersville 13-0 in an East Sequoia League game Tuesday at home.
Bella Duran scored five goals while Bianca Valdez and Gaby León had three apiece. Alexis León and Vanessa Pantoja had one each.
BOYS SOCCER
Lindsay 4
Farmersville 1
Lindsay High School boys soccer defeated Farmersville 4-1 in an East Sequoia League game Tuesday on the road. Jorge Quintero scored two goals and Brandon Rios had one.
BOYS GOLF
Monache 258
El Diamante 282
Monache High School boys golf defeated El Diamante 258-282 in a non-league match Tuesday at River Island Country Club.
Domenic Cortez had the low score of the day with a 44, a personal best. Trayce Hornsby shot a 51, Michael Hobbs a 56, Jeevan Mahal a 61 and Cameron Harness a 52.
“The wind at the course played a factor on the individual scores,” MHS head coach Ben Irizarry said. “The (win) was a team win and I am proud of my guys.”