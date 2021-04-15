Monache High School senior Madyn Shaffer set the Monache High School record in pole vault with a vault of 9-feet, 8-inches at the Porterville Unified School District track and field scrimmage Wednesday.
Shaffer had set the school record previously with a vault of 9-feet, 7-inches.
BOYS TENNIS
Porterville 5
Tulare Western 4
Porterville High School boys tennis defeated Tulare Western 5-4 in an East Yosemite League match Wednesday at home.
In singles, No. 2 Garin Wallace won 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Daniel Alcantar won 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 John Rose won 6-3, 5-7, 12-10; and No. 5 Thomas Medina won 6-3, 6-4.
Wallace and Vaasu Deswal won the No. 3 doubles match 8-6.