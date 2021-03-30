Monache High School’s Ana Rivas pitched a one-hit gem in the Marauders’ 13-0 shutout of Orange Cove in a non-league softball game Monday on the road.
Rivas finished with nine strikeouts and only gave up one walk. At the plate, Rivas also went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
“Did an excellent job,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said. “Just an excellent job pitching. She was hitting her spots. Just did an excellent, excellent job. Very proud of her.”
Rivas’ sister, Alexandria “Mia” Rivas, went 1-for-3 with a triple, sacrifice and three RBIs. Kailyn Castle was 3-for-4 and “crushed the ball”, according to Koontz.
“The girls really played well,” Koontz said. “Orange Cove was missing a couple of good players but basically our girls really played well, they just keep getting better. And I’m very, very pleased with them so far.”
Monache hosts San Joaquin Memorial today at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lindsay 7
Woodlake 2
Lindsay High School boys soccer defeated Woodlake 7-2 in an East Sequoia League opener at home, Monday.
Emiliano Corona scored four goals while Jorge Quintero, Chris Macias, Alonso Romero had a goal apiece.
Granite Hills 4
Corcoran 1
Granite Hills High School boys soccer defeated Corcoran 4-1 in an East Sequoia League opener at home, Monday. The Grizzlies were up 1-0 at halftime.
Salud Magana scored three goals while Alan Ramos had one.