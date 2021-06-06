The Monache softball team received a first round playoff game in the Central Section seedings that were announced on Saturday.
Monache is seeded No. 6 and will host No. 11 East Bakersfield on Tuesday in the Division II playoffs. With a win Monache would face No. 3 Selma in Thursday.
The Strathmore High and Lindsay High baseball teams also received home games in the playoffs. SHS is the No. 7 seed in Division VI and will host No. 10 Parlier on Wednesday. With a win SHS would play at No. 2 oOrange Cove on Friday.
Lindsay is seeded No. 8 in Division V and will host No. 9 Delano on Wednesday. With a win Lindsay would play at No. 1 Minarets on Friday.
Monache received the No. 9 seed in Division IV and will play at No. 8 Santa Maria on Wednesday.
All playoff games are set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
The Porterville High boys advanced to the semifinals in Division II when No. 2 seed Indepedence, the defending Valley Champion, had to forfeit the game scheduled to be played in Bakersfield on Friday.
It was a tough break for Independence as it had played Liberty which had a player test positive for COVID-19. Even though all Independence players tested negative they still had to quarantine and had to forfeit.
Porterville will play at either Lenore or Roosevelt on Wednesday. Those two teams play today.
In Duvision III the PHS girls upset No. 2 Arvin 52-37 to advance to the semifinals. Porterville will play at No. 2 St. Joseph in Santa Maria at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In Division V the Strathmore boys, seeded No. 4, advanced to the semifinals with a 42-31 win over Parlier at home on Saturday. SHS advanced to play at No. 1 Fowler at 6 p.m. Wednesday.