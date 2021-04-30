Porterville High School boys and girls swim improved to an 8-0 perfect record with an East Yosemite League win over Tulare Union at home on Wednesday. The girls won the meet 121-49, while the boys won 126-59. The Panthers are now 3-0 in league.
Porterville girls swept the relay events. Ahna Davis, Adelyne Merritt, Mary Catherine Strizic, and Maycee Hyder won the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 7.23 seconds. Davis, Merritt, Hyder, and Claire Lee won the 200 free (1:50.54). Strizic, Alondra Arroyo Rico, Karlie Wanmer, and Lee won the 400 free (4:09.76).
Individually, Merritt won both the 100 free (1:02.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.38). Wanmer won the 200 free (2:21.57), Strizic the 200 individual medley (2:36.82), Lee the 500 free (5:50.79), and Davis the 100 backstroke (1:12.31).
Porterville boys also swept the relay events. Dylan Wiggins, Ethan Merritt, Chase Fisher, and Diego Gutierrez won the 200 medley (1:46.10). Gutierrez, Jake Kroutil, Nick True, and Merritt won the 200 free (1:35.55). Fisher, Dylan Wiggins, True, and Xavier Gutierrez won the 400 free (3:55.63).
Merritt also won both the 100 fly (56.42) and the 100 breast (1:00.55). Xavier Gutierrez won the 200 free (2:01.46), Diego Gutierrez the 100 free (51.98), and Wiggins the 100 back (1:00.10).
Porterville’s next meet is Thursday, May 13 at Monache.
SOFTBALL
Tulare Western 10
Monache 9
Monache High School softball lost 10-9 in seven innings to Tulare Western in an East Yosemite League game Thursday on the road.
The Marauders gave up five unearned in the first inning, then trailed 9-4 before tying the game up 9-all in the top of the seventh. The Mustangs scored an unearned run in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
Morgan Hunter took the loss on the mound but went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. Ana Rivas went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and a couple RBIs. Jalene Villareal went 2-for-4 with a couple RBIs. Jessica Batres went 2-for-4.
“It’s tough but at least we fought,” MHS head coach Dave Koontz said. “The girls had some fight today, I was proud of them. I don’t believe in moral victories, I don’t but at least this time we had some fight in our guts. We didn’t quit on it. We didn’t roll over. And I was really, really happy with that. And we got better today. I had some really young players, I brought up some players from (junior varsity) and they produced.”
Farmersville 13
Summit 8
The Summit High School softball team dropped their season-opening game on Wednesday, falling to Farmersville 13-8. Farmersville scored two unearned runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Ebella Ortiz doubled and was singled home by Paige Salazar in the second inning to cut the deficit to 2-1. Trailing 6-2 going into the fourth inning, Summit scored four unearned runs to tie the game at 6-all. Farmersville added six runs in the bottom of the sixth to break things open.
Ortiz led the way offensively for Summit with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Paige Salazar, Kristen Salzar, Kaylee Meredith, Athena Bear and Alexis Gonzalez all added hits for the Bears. Alexis Gonzalez pitched well striking out seven in her six innings of work.
GIRLS TENNIS
Corcoran 9
Strathmore 0
Strathmore High School girls tennis lost 9-0 to Corcoran in an East Sequoia League match Thursday on the road. On Tuesday, Strathmore defeated Lindsay 7-2 in an ESL match at home.
BOYS GOLF
Porterville 217
Tulare Western 221
Porterville High School boys golf defeated Tulare Western 217-221 in an East Yosemite League match Wednesday in Tulare. It was the team’s second league match of the season.
“It was another gorgeous day to be outside playing golf,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “We know that this year every team in the league is close in ability which makes the matches fun, exciting and nervous. Our match came down to several strokes that could have easily went either way. Our boys edged out Tulare western 217-221 with Adam (Daguman) shooting an incredibly low score of 35 with three birdies, Tony(Fusco) shooting a great score of 41, Jayden (Gammon) staying consistent with a 44, Breken (Ramage) 47, Atticus (Nunez) 50, and Carson (Wallace) 53. I am seeing a team that is starting to mature in their course decisions and with their emotions after a bad shot. This group of boys is becoming an excellent team despite this year’s distractions.”