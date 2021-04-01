Porterville High School boys lost 220-226 to Redwood in a non-league match Wednesday at River Island Country Club.
For the Panthers, Adam Daguman shot a 40, Tony Fusco a 43, Jaden Gammon a 44, Carson Wallace a 49, Breken Ramage a 50, and Atticus Nunez a 54.
“We played Redwood, who is one of the top teams in the area, very tough,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “The scores were going back and forth with us losing by 6 in the end, 226-220. It was an exciting match with many great shots from everyone. We are going to take a look at our mistakes and focus our practice on improving those skills.”
BASEBALL
Strathmore 6
Roosevelt 5
Strathmore High School baseball defeated Roosevelt 6-5 in the Spartans’ season-opener Tuesday at home.
Aidan Jackson pitched four strong innings, giving up no earned runs and getting five strikeouts. He also was 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, a run scored, an RBI, and a stolen base.
Jaylen Oats closed the game and ended up with the win going the final three innings and giving up one earned run.
“It was a thrill to be back on the field,” SHS head coach Thad Reece said. “The kids have missed the game so much! We got a little sloppy at times, but that was to be expected; it was our first game in over a year! Aiden Albers had an outstanding game in the field. Anthony Lemus was solid behind the dish and had two hits. Jorge Reyes had a big RBI single. The game ended with the tying run on second base; the runner attempted to make Oats balk, but Jaylen calmly stepped off the rubber and ran at the runner and tagged him out as he tried to slide into third base. The kids were so excited! It was a great way to start the year off!”