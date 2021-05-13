t was an exciting finish to the regular season for the Porterville High and Monache girls tennis teams as PHS edged Monache 5-4 on Wednesday.
The Panthers swept the doubles matches to pull out the win. In singes for PHS, Sierra Weisenberger won 6-1, 6-0 and Elle Mauck won 6-1, 6-0. In doubles for Porterville, Weisenberger and Mauck won 8-4, Bailee Cook and Mylah Niksa won 9-7 and Angie Avila and Delaney Nix won 8-4.
Sierra Pacific 6, Strathmore 3
Abby Miller and Ryan Shearer were able to pull out close wins in singles for the Spartans but it wasn't enough against Sierra Pacific on Tuesday.
Miller won 8-7 (7-1) and Shearer won 8-6. In doubles, Jessica Tolentino and Taylor Simonich won 8-5 for Strathmore. “Ryan and Abby had great wins in singles,” Strathmore coach Ryan McCusker said. “Jessica and Taylor played tough to win at 2nd doubles.”
BOYS TENNIS
PHS 9, Monache 0
In singles for PHS, Anthony Chavez won 6-1, 6-0, Garin Wallace won 6-0, 6-0, Daniel Alcantar won 6-0, 6-0, John Rose won 6-1, 6-0, Samuel Campos won 6-1, 6-0 and Julian Lopez won 6-1, 6-0. in doubles, Chavez and Wallace won 8-1, Rose and Lopez won 8-2 and Vaasu Deswal and Jacob Espinoza won 8-1.
PHS finished at 7-2.
BOYS SOCCER
Granite Hills 5, Central Valley Christian 1
Granite Hills strengthened its case for a high seed in the Division VI playoffs with an impressive win over CVC, finishing the regular season at 10-3-2. Granite built a 4-0 halftime lead against the Cavaliers.
Jonathan Carranza scored twice and Salud Magana had three goals and one assist for the Grizzlies. Alan Ramos also had two assists and Celedenio Lopez and Maxx Jimenez each added an assist for Granite.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PHS 65, Tulare Union 31
Three players scored in double figures as Porterville (6-0) finished off its sweep of Tulare Union on Saturday. Erik Odsather scored 16 points and and Matthew Rivera and Jake Kroutil each had nine points for the Panthers. Adam Daguman added nine points for PHS.