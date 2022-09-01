The Porterville High girls tennis team continued its impressive start to the season with an 8-1 win over Reedley on Tuesday.
In singles No. 1 Ellie Mauck won 8-6, No. 2 Ruhani Deswal won 8-5, No. 3 Delaney Nix won 8-0, No. 5 Aracely Perez won 8-5 and No. 6 Camila Navarro won 8-1 for PHS.
In doubles, Mauck and Nix won 8-2, Perez and Zahra Rayani won 8-4 and Camille Martin and Jazlyn Hernandez won 8-6.
PHS is now 4-0 on the season after beating Mission Oak, Exeter, Strathmore and Reedley.
GRANITE FOOTBALL GAME PUSHED BACK
The heat continues to play havoc with the early start to the high school football season as the start time of another Porterville Unified School District football game has been pushed back.
Due to the excessive heat wave, Friday's start of the Granite Hills football game against McFarland has been pushed back. The junior varsity game between Granite and McFarland will begin at 7 p.m. and will be played with a running clock.
The varsity game will be played following the JV game, which will put the start of the varsity game sometime around 8:30 or so.
Granite Hills is coming off a 39-20 win over Parlier last Friday. McFarland is 1-1 as it opened the season with a 29-6 loss against Avenal. The Cougars are coming off a 7-6 win against Tranquility.
The final score of Friday's game will be reported on in Saturday's edition of The Recorder.
Due to the late start of the contest, complete coverage of the game will be provided in Tuesday's edition of The Recorder.
In other action on Friday, Porterville High will travel to Foothill, Monache will travel to Wasco, Strathmore will travel to Mendota and Lindsay will travel to Exeter. The start time of all those games could also be affected by the heat.