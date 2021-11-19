The Strathmore High girls basketball team had no answers against Porterville High on Thursday night as PHS rolled to a 46-6 win in the 37th annual Redwood Tournament.
The Spartans committed 34 turnovers when led to many layups for PHS. The Panthers had 10 different players score as they improved to 2-0 on the season.
Porterville faced Bullard in a semfinal game at 7 p.m. Friday while the Spartans played at 4 p.m. Friday against Redwood.
BMS improves to 8-0
The Burton Middle School girls basketball team defeated Summit Charter Intermediate Academy for the second time this season to improve to 8-0. With the postseason tournament coming up, Burton is on its way to earning the No. 1 seed in the Whitney League playoffs with two games left against Pioneer and Sequoia Middle Schools.
Jalissa Miranda and Jalissa Miranda and Milly Rojas currently lead the Lady Bulldogs in scoring as both players are average double figures. Miranda has recently tied for a Bulldog season high with Madi Johnson when she scored 31 points.
Kyah Bartlett is having an outstanding season for Burton, averaging 10 assists per game and team captain Shelley Andrade currently leads the team in rebounds and is the third leading scorer.
Other leading players include Jaylee Alvarico, Layla Resendiz and Cheyanne Markin. The Lady Bulldogs will next host Pioneer on Tuesday, November 30 at 4 p.m. at Burton Middle School.