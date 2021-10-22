The Porterville High girls tennis team finished off an unbeaten East Yosemite League season with a 7-2 win over Monache on Wednesday.
PHS finished as EYL champions at 8-0. Porterville won four of six singles matches and then needed to win three close doubles matches to clinch the victory against Monache.
In singles, Sierra Weisenberger won 6-1, 6-2, Elle Mauck won 7-6, 7-6, Rylee Jones won 6-1, 6-3 and Delaney Nix won 6-1, 6-3 for PHS. In doubles for Porterville, Weisenberger and Mauck won 8-6, Jones and Nix won 8-6 and Zahra Rayani and Aracely Perez won 8-6.
CROSS COUNTRY
MHS BOYS, GIRLS WIN
The Monache boys cross country team defeated Mission Oak 25 to 32 on Wednesday in Tulare. Ian Queenan led the way with a three mile time of 15:35.
Monte Moore finished in second place in 16:31 and Joseph Toledo came off of a one week quarantine to run an excellent time of 17:22.
Anthony Estrada made a bold move at the two mile mark and eventually placed sixth in 17:47. Kris Merzoian was 10th in 19:59 for Monache.
"The boys took the race out fast and focused on their first and second miles and turned in some decent times,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “They put in the work today."
The girls were in a close race for the first half and then broke it open in the second half for a 23-32 win. Jackie Castro continued to shine with another EYL win in 19:49.
Freshman Samantha Martinez was third in 22:08. Senior Captain Eilen Molina was fifth in 22:25.
Nicole Torres surpassed her personal best by a minute in 23:06. Evelyn Molina ran a personal best 24:08 for Monache.
"This win took outstanding efforts from every girl to get it done,” Ishida said. “Nicole and Evelyn had huge personal bests and pushed us into the lead at the two mile mark.
“This was a close team race. The girls understood the implications for the EYL standings. Nicole's PR will certainly be a talking point for what the rest of the team could achieve in the next few weeks."