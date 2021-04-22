Porterville High School boys golf defeated Mission Oak 222-244 in an East Yosemite League opening match Wednesday in Tulare.
Breken Ramage shot a low score of the day with a 40 followed by Adam Daguman with 42, Jayden Gammon with 43, Tony Fusco with 47, Carson Wallace with 50, and Atticus Nunez with 52.
“Today was a beautiful day for our first league golf match against Mission Oak in Tulare,” PHS head coach David Herrera said. “I’m very pleased with how the team played today knowing that after we play (the course) a few more times we should become more familiar with it and lower our scores even more. It’s exciting to see the growth this team has achieved this season and can’t wait to see how far they can go.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Bakersfield Christian 7
Porterville 2
Porterville High School girls tennis lost 7-2 to Bakersfield Christian in an East Yosemite League match Wednesday at home.
In doubles, No. 1 Sierra Weisenberger and Elle Mauck won 8-1 while No. 2 Bailey Cook and Kayla Flores also won 8-1.