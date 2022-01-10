Monache’s Jacob Perez can now say he’s a
medalist in one of the nation’s top wrestling tournaments.
Perez placed eight at the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis. The event is one of the nation’s most prestigious tournaments as it features many of the top wrestlers from the country. It’s also considered the state’s toughest tournament, even tougher than the Stste Championships.
Perez placed eighth at 129 pounds, winning five matches. He led a solid effort by Monache as with five wrestlers the Marauders finished 31st out of 104 teams in the event.
Perez opened with a 7-4 win over Angelo Lozado of Jefferson, Colo., then pinned Eli Hernandez of Nampa, Idaho.
He then lost 2-1 to Grigor Cholokyan of St. John Bosch. He came back to beat Payton Munson of Nampa 7-1, Joaquin Arroyo of Calvary Chapel 8-3 and Paul Kelley 6-4. Perez eventually lost to Cholokyan again in the seventh place match.
Also for Monache Jacob Estrada went 2-2 at 116 pounds. Estrada won by major decision 8-0 and 10-3 before being eliminated in a close 7-6 loss to Abe’s Vigil of Prairie View, Colo.
Edgar Batres and Wanderlei Whittington both went 1-2 for Monache. At 141 Batres opened with an 8-6 win over Max Benson Pleasant Grove, Utah before losing two close matches, 5-4 to Abel Gaitan of Temecula Valley and 4-2 to Rhett Martin of Roseburg, Ore.
Whittington beat Nikki Gonzalez of Nampa 8-2 at 135 pounds.
Anthony Estrada went 0-2 for Monache at 148 pounds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Monache 2, Golden West 0
Monache beat Golden West at home on Friday in a physical and hard fought game.
Monache was able to beat Golden West with the minimum 11 players.
Itzel Barrientos scored in the 25th minute of the second half assisted by Irandy Medrano for the Marauders. Janelle Batres then scored in the 37th minute assisted by Nina Serrato to give Monache a 2-0 lead.
“It was a total team effort on this win,” Monache coach Tino Rodriguez said. “All the girls showed true grit and courage playing with only 11 players. Coach Roger and myself are very proud of how the girls played.”