Porterville College women's tennis fell 9-0 to Modesto in Friday's Big 8 South Conference match at home. Modesto (11-1, 7-0 B8S) currently sits atop conference standings with an undefeated record.
“We're competing in every set, every match but they're just a little more, as far as their game, just a little bit stronger all the way through their game,” PC head coach Kurt Nielsen said. “Modesto girls are first place in the conference. They're probably on their way to winning. So we still battled. We did our best, they just have a lot of game. We're just trying to get better every game.
Starting with doubles, PC's Claire Nuno and Eileen Rooney lost the No. 1 match 8-1 while No. 3 Autumn True and Annabelle Rivera lost 8-0. No. 2 Raquel Calo and Zoe Vasquez had one of the closer matches of the day, with Vasquez playing very well up front, but lost 8-4.
In singles No. 1 Nuno lost 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Rooney lost 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Calo 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 Vasquez 6-3, 6-2; No. 5 True 6-3, 7-6; and No. 6 Rivera 6-1, 6-1.
Porterville (4-9, 3-4 B8S) has five matches left in conference and are in a good position to finish third.
“After today we go into the last five matches, all of which we can win,” Nielsen said.
BASEBALL
Granite Hills 14
Farmersville 0
Granite Hills High School's Rene Lopez threw his second-straight, no-hitter in the baseball team's 14-0 win over Farmersville in Friday's East Sequoia League opener on the road. GHHS head coach Al Garcia believes it's the first back-to-back no-hitter in school history.
“He was completely in command of the strike zone, it was nice to sit back and watch him work,” Garcia said. Lopez had nine strikeouts with a single walk as his only blemish.
Lopez also helped himself with the bat going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Alexis Bedolla was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and two RBIs and three walks. Alonso Bedolla was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. David Ramirez was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two hit-by-pitches.
“It was a great start to our league and it gets us back on track,” Garcia said. “The boys played great defense to keep Rene's no hitter intact. Proud of the progress we are making as a team.”
BOYS TENNIS
Woodlake 8
Strathmore 1
Strathmore High School boys tennis lost 8-1 to Woodlake in Friday's East Sequoia League match at home.
The Spartans picked up wins in doubles with Sal Campos and Julio Beltran winning their match 8-4.
SOFTBALL
Marauders go 0-1-1 in second day
Monache High School softball tied and lost a game in the second day of the Driller Tournament hosted by Bakersfield High School Friday.
In their first game, Marauders led 4-1 against Independence but gave up three runs in the final inning to finish tied. MHS head coach Dave Koontz said all three pitchers — Ana Rivas, Kailyn Castle and Berenize Bermudez — were used in the game but the team didn't execute in the last inning.
“Overall good game but didn't execute,” Koontz said.
Oriana Gutierrez also went 2-for-3 with two doubles for the highlight of the game.
In their second game, the Div. II Marauders lost 17-1 to Div. I Liberty.
“We got spanked,” Koontz said. He added that the Marauders made at least nine errors and faced a talented pitcher and team that is sure to compete for a Valley title.
Koontz said he was still happy with the team and overall the young team is still learning.
Monache's next game of the tournament is at 9 a.m. against Nipomo.