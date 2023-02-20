The Porterville College men's basketball team has had another historic season, earning another historic moment.
For the first time in 23 years PC will host a State Playoff game as the Pirates were selected to host a Northern California Regional game when the seedings were announced on Sunday.
PC was named as the No. 12 seed in the 24 team NorCal field and will host Monterey Peninsula at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It's the first time the Pirates will host a playoff game since 2000 when PC won the state title under George Nessman.
Ticket prices for the California Community College Athletic Association postseason game at PC are $12 for general admission and $8 for PC students, faculty and staff, senior citizens ages 60 and over and children under 12 years old. The game will also be streamed live online for free on the PC Athletics YouTube channel.
It's the second straight season PC has been able to earn a state playoff berth. PC finished the year at 16-12 and in a three-way tie for second place in the Central Valley Conference at 9-5 with Fresno City and Columbia. The three-way tie was created on Friday when PC beat West Hills Coalinga 80-70 in the regular season finale at home while Columbia won at Fresno City.
Columbia has received the No. 8 seed in the NorCal playoffs, potentially setting up a showdown with PC for a berth in the State Final Eight if the two teams can pull off upsets on the way there. If PC wins on Wednesday it would advance to play at No. 5 West Valley on Saturday.
If the Pirates upset West Valley it would advance to a regional final on March 4 for the right to play in the State Final. Eight. City College of San Francisco is seeded No. 1 and PC could have to play San Francisco in the regional final if it gets that far. It's also possible Columbia could make it to the regional final with an upset win over San Francisco.
Fresno City received the No. 15 seed in the NorCal playoffs while CVC champion College of the Sequoias received the No. 3 seed.
Monterey Peninsula finished the regulare season at 11-15 and in fourth in the Coast Conference's South Division at 5-7. The State Championships will be held March 9-12 at West Hills Lemoore.
All-CVC HONORS
PC's Julio Phipps and Cameron Walker were named to the all-CVC first team. Named as an honorable mention choice was Jalen Foy. Foy and Assad Madassalia also made the all-Freshmen team and Phipps and Walker made the all-Defensive Team.
PREP PLAYOFFS
The Porterville High girls basketball team, seeded No. 2 in the Central Section Division III playoffs, will host No. 3 seed Hanford in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sharman Gym. PHS and Hanford met earlier this season with Porterville winning 52-47.
The Bullpups are led by Kenyah Stubbs, who's the Valley's leading scorer at 28.4 points a game. Hanford advanced to the semfinals by beating West 60-53 and Kerman 52-41. PHS defeated Hanford West 55-42 and Lemoore 53-35 to reach the semifinals.
Since January 1 the Panthers have gone 10-3 and are 17-12 on the season. “We are playing our best basketball of the year at the right time,” PHS coach Dave Kavern said.
Freshman Ryleigh Schoonover leads PHS in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double double with 14.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Andrea Perez averaged 11.3 points per game for PHS.
Porterville is making its sixth straight trip to the Valley semifinals and has won two Valley titles in the last three seasons. “I hope the city of Porterville can get out (tonight) and support our team,” Kavern said.
Rivals Strathmore and Lindsay have also set up a showdown in the semifinals in girls basketball as the Spartans will host the Cardinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Spartan Gym. Strathmore is the No. 1 seed in Division VI while Lindsay is the No. 5 seed. The two teams split their regular season meetings with Lindsay winning at home 44-39 and SHS winning at home 44-26.
The PHS boys basketball team will also host a Division II Valley semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sharman Gym. The Panthers are seeded No. 4 in Division II and will host the No. 16 seed Sunnyside.
GIRLS SOCCER
The PHS girls soccer teams has also advanced to the Valley semifinals in Division V. PHS, seeded No. 3, will play at No. 2 seed Arvin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.