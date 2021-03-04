Porterville High School boys cross country defeated Tulare Union 27-28 in an East Yosemite League dual Wednesday on the road.
The Panthers’ Josh Jimenez won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 34 seconds while his teammate Ethan Rangel (16:38) placed second. The Tribe picked up third through fifth place with PHS’ Dominic Welsh (18:09) placing sixth. Misael Lopez (19:16) and Andres Rodriguez (19:36) came in eighth and 10th, respectively, to round out scoring for Porterville.
The Panther boys are now 2-1 in the EYL.
In the girls race, Tulare Union won 24-34 but Porterville’s Joslen Jimenez (22:38) beat out Union’s Dana Rice (22:45) for first. It was Jimenez’s first victory of the season.
“She had a huge move the last half mile and kicked like I’ve never seen before,” PHS coach Jesus Salas said. “We switched up her training a little bit and she’s seeing way better results.”
Also scoring for the Panthers was Elisandra Ruiz (25:00) in third, Adamaris Mendez (28:46) in ninth, Araceli Vasquez (28:49) in 10th and Giselle Alcantar (29:47) in 11th.
Lindsay boys, girls place second
Lindsay High School boys and girls cross country teams placed second in Wednesday’s East Sequoia League meet at Woodlake High School.
Corcoran boys won the mini meet with 19 points, Lindsay had 43, Strathmore 71, Granite Hills 96 and Summit Charter 121.
Finishing in the top 10 of the 5,000 were LHS’ Nicolas Velasco (18:21) in fifth, GHHS’ Jose Zavala (19:12) seventh, LHS’ Diego Vasquez (19:19) eighth and LHS’ JC Jimenez (19:53) 10th.
For the girls’ race, Corcoran also took the win with a score of 18. Lindsay finished with 44 for second and Summit had 70 in third.
In the top 10, Lindsay’s Esmeralda Cisneros (24:06) placed sixth, Genesis Paz (24:13) eighth and Emma Perezchica (24:30) 10th.